Bunnaman was promoted from the taxi squad and played 8:36 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.
Bunnaman continues to move between levels, but he has played in seven consecutive games. The 22-year-old operates in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Back on taxi squad Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Enters lineup Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Jumps to active roster•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Returns to active roster•