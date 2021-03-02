Bunnaman was demoted to the taxi squad Monday, per CBS Sports.
This is likely a paper move, as Bunnaman has played in 13 of the last 14 games for the Flyers. Expect him back on the active roster to fill a fourth-line role versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
