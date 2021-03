Bunnaman will be promoted to the active roster to play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Michael Raffl (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, so Bunnaman will make his 16th appearance of the year. He's slated to skate on the fourth line. Through his first 15 games of the season, the 22-year-old has recorded an assist, 25 hits and 13 shots on net.