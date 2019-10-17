Bunnaman is still searching for his first NHL point after another goose egg in a losing effort against the Oilers on Wednesday.

Owners are waiting for the 21-year-old to breakthrough with his first NHL point. With just four shots on net in four contests, he hasn't recorded much in the stat department, but Bunnaman is also only averaging about 10 minutes of ice time per night. Bunnaman posted 19 goals and 32 points in 62 AHL games last season. He's going to have to earn more playing time to have that ceiling, but that's the type of production he could yield owners once he gets rolling.