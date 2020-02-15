Play

Bunnaman has zero points with a plus-2 rating in seven games since returning to the Flyers from the AHL on Jan. 31.

His minutes are increasing, but Bunnaman isn't even getting much to the net. His last point came 11 games ago. Bunnaman is only valuable in dynasty formats. He has one goal and two points with a plus-5 rating in 17 NHL games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories