Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Tallying up hits
Bunnaman posted zero points and two hits in a 3-0 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday.
This was the 21-year-old's fourth straight game with two hits. He also has one assist, a plus-1 rating and two PIM during that stretch as well. Overall, Bunnaman has a goal, two points and 14 hits in nine games this season.
