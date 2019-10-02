Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Wins spot on big club's roster
Bunnaman has earned a spot on Philadelphia's Opening Night roster.
Bunnaman spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley, notching 19 goals and 32 points in 62 games. The 2016 fourth-round pick will start the season on the Flyers' fourth line and may also see time as a penalty killer, but he won't have enough offensive upside to warrant fantasy consideration in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.