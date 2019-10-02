Bunnaman has earned a spot on Philadelphia's Opening Night roster.

Bunnaman spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley, notching 19 goals and 32 points in 62 games. The 2016 fourth-round pick will start the season on the Flyers' fourth line and may also see time as a penalty killer, but he won't have enough offensive upside to warrant fantasy consideration in 2019-20.