Flyers' Corban Knight: Activated from injured list
Knight (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday evening, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports. Still, it's not clear if he'll draw into Tuesday's hoe game against the Panthers.
Knight only has eight points between the Flames and Panthers (29 games), so fantasy owners in need of a center should seek alternatives while the B.C. native rounds out his recovery.
