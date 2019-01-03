Flyers' Corban Knight: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Knight (collar bone) is expected to be cleared to return to practice after meeting with Philadelphia's team doctor on Jan. 17.
Knight was originally expected to be sidelined until March after breaking his collarbone in late October, but the Flyers now expect him to be ready to return to game action in mid-to-late February. His return will bolster Philadelphia's depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled eight points in 32 NHL appearances over the past six seasons.
