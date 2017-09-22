Play

Knight was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Knight is coming off a solid 2016-17 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley, as he posted 11 goals and 29 helpers. If the center can put together another 40-point output at the lower ranks, he should find himself cracking an NHL lineup sooner rather than later.

