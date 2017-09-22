Flyers' Corban Knight: Designated for waivers
Knight was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.
Knight is coming off a solid 2016-17 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley, as he posted 11 goals and 29 helpers. If the center can put together another 40-point output at the lower ranks, he should find himself cracking an NHL lineup sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Flyers' Corban Knight: Secures two-year contract•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Sent back to AHL•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Continues producing despite sparse minutes•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Goal in victory•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Notches first two NHL assists•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Recalled Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...