Knight (collarbone) skated in a regular sweater at Friday's practice session, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

According to coach Scott Gordon, Knight will need to participate in some more contact practices before he can be cleared, but seems to be nearing a return, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Knight will likely be shipped down to the minors once given the green light to play, but could earn a call-up down the stretch.