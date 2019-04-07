Flyers' Corban Knight: Drops to minors
The Flyers reassigned Knight to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Knight played the final 20 games of the season with the big club, producing four points and a minus-5 rating. The 28-year-old will look to help the minor-league club secure a playoff spot as the team hits its final stretch of games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...