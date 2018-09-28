Knight left Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The severity of Knight's injury won't be determined until he's reevaluated Friday, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status, as he hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2015-16 campaign.

