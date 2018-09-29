Flyers' Corban Knight: Facing three-week absence
Knight (upper body) will miss three weeks, Sports Talk Philadelphia reports.
Knight hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2015-16 season with the Panthers, but the B.C. native was hoping for a legitimate chance to impress in training camp, as he's expected to play out the second and final year of a two-way deal with the Flyers. Once he's healthy, look for Knight to be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley.
