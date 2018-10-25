Flyers' Corban Knight: Has dressed just one game
Knight has played in one game and posted no points with one shot against the Blue Jackets.
The 28-year-old suffered an upper-body injury during the preseason, which caused him to miss the season opener. When he returned, Knight still sat as a healthy scratch until receiving his first chance to play on Oct. 18. Since then, though, Knight has sat out as a healthy scratch in the last two contests. Last season, Knight scored two goals and seven points with 18 hits in 20 games. If he can ever crack the lineup on a regular basis, Knight could be a decent depth piece in leagues with hits, but that's a big "if."
