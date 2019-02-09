Flyers' Corban Knight: Hits waivers
The Kings placed Knight on waivers Saturday,
Knight has been on injured reserve since late October, but his placement on waivers suggests that he's finally clear of the collarbone issue. Assuming he clears, Knight should be headed for AHL Lehigh Valley.
