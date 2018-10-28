Flyers' Corban Knight: Lands on IR
Knight (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Knight was injured in Saturday's game versus the Islanders. He spent time on IR with an upper-body injury earlier this season, and it's unclear if this is related. Knight has no points through three games and has remained in the bottom six, so his absence won't affect the fantasy realm. Either Nicolas Aube-Kubel or Tyrell Goulbourne will now enter the fold.
