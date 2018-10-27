Knight (upper body) left Saturday's game versus the Islanders and will not return, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The 28-year-old left in the first period of Saturday's contest and the team announced shortly after that he would not return to the game. Knight, prior to Saturday, had played in just two games this season, failing to register a point in either contest. He is "not to be trusted" in any fantasy format.

