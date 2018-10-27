Flyers' Corban Knight: Leaves game, will not return
Knight (upper body) left Saturday's game versus the Islanders and will not return, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The 28-year-old left in the first period of Saturday's contest and the team announced shortly after that he would not return to the game. Knight, prior to Saturday, had played in just two games this season, failing to register a point in either contest. He is "not to be trusted" in any fantasy format.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.