Flyers' Corban Knight: Looking for answers
Knight (collarbone) is scheduled to meet with a doctor Friday, but there currently is no timetable for his return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Perhaps the doctor visit itself will be able to yield a prognosis for Knight, who has been out since Oct. 27. Either way, he's a depth center who doesn't merit attention in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...