Flyers' Corban Knight: Out four months
Per general manager Ron Hextall, Knight is expected to be sidelined for four months with a broken collarbone.
Knight's absence will obviously impact the Flyers' depth up front, but it shouldn't affect any fantasy lineups, as the veteran forward has gone scoreless while averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time in three appearances this campaign. Another update on the 2009 fifth-round pick's status should surface once he returns to practice with his teammates, which likely won't happen until mid-February at the earliest.
