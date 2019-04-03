Flyers' Corban Knight: Sent to waiver wire
The Flyers waived Knight on Wednesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Knight is a prime candidate to be sent back to the minors in the event that he clears waivers, but then again, there are only two games remaining on the regular-season schedule for the Flyers and the club might want to get one last look at the pending UFA.
