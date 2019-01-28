Flyers' Corban Knight: Skating in non-contact sweater
Knight (collarbone) took the ice in a non-contact jersey at the Flyers' practice session Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Knight has been on injured reserve since being injured in late October, having played in three games to start the season. The center will likely spend some time in the minors before getting a crack at the 23-man roster.
