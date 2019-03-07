Flyers' Corban Knight: Still searching for first point
Knight remained pointless during a 5-3 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old is making his first NHL appearance this season since 2015-16, and in eight games, he has zero points and a minus-2 rating. The only real contribution Knight has made is in the faceoff circle. After winning 8 of 10 draws versus the Capitals, he has won 64.1 percent of his faceoffs this season. Over his entire NHL career, Knight has won 54.1 percent of his faceoffs and posted three goals with five assists in 37 games.
