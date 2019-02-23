Flyers' Corban Knight: Summoned by parent club
The Flyers recalled Knight from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers are almost certainly going to move Wayne Simmonds prior to Monday's trade deadline, so they may opt to hold him out of the lineup Saturday and slot Knight in against the Penguins instead. The 28-year-old forward has notched six points in four AHL appearances this season.
