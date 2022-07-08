Gauthier was selected fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Gauthier will be a fan favorite in Philly for a long time. While he played both center and wing with the USNTDP, scouts see him as an NHL pivot because of his 6-foot-2 frame, unstoppable drive and sizzling shot. Some of them even see a little J.T. Miller in his game. That's heady praise, so remember -- it took Miller a long time (and a bit of magic) to do what he did last season. Gauthier is a pure shooter... as in 19 goals (and just nine assists) in 22 USNTDP games this season. So he needs to add some playmaking to his arsenal to become a second-line center in his prime. Without it, Gauthier will be a tremendous third-line pivot that gets time on the second PP.