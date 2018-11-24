Flyers' Dale Weise: Aggressively shooting vs Rangers
Weise tied a season-high with four shots on goal in the 4-0 victory against the Rangers on Friday.
The veteran forward doesn't have a point in his last six games, but at least he was getting shots to the net Friday. He has 12 shots in the last eight contests. Surely, that will help his goal scoring production at some point. He only has one goal in 19 games this season, so at the moment, he's not of much use in fantasy realms.
