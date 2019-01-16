Weise won't be headed down to AHL Lehigh Valley right away after clearing waivers Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Weise won't be suiting up versus the Bruins on Wednesday and will serve as a healthy scratch. While the club could opt to keep him on the 23-man long term, it will have to send the Winnipeg native to the minors within 30 days or he will need to be placed on waivers again.