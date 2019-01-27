Flyers' Dale Weise: Demoted to Phantoms
Weise was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 30-year-old will not be subject to waivers this time around and will instead report immediately to the Flyers' AHL affiliate. In 42 games with Philadelphia this season, Weise has scored five goals and recorded 11 points while averaging 12:08 of ice time per game.
