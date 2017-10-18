Flyers' Dale Weise: Finds net in win
Weise bagged a goal and picked up a minor penalty in Tuesday's 5-1 demolition of the Panthers.
Weise has begun his eighth NHL season with a goal and an assist through six games, helping the Flyers to a surprising 4-2-0 start. Having disappointed with eight goals, 15 points and numerous healthy scratches in 2016-17 -- the first season of a four-year, $9.4 million contract he signed with Philly in July 2016 -- this season Weise will be looking to replicate his production from 2015-16, when he tallied 14 goals and 27 points.
