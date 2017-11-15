Flyers' Dale Weise: Fires five shots in loss

Weise recorded five shots and a minus-2 rating through 15:16 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

The imposing winger skated with Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds on the second line Tuesday, and while his uptick in ice time and five shots are encouraging, the minus-2 rating stings. Weise could carve out a fantasy niche if he can stick in the top-six role because he offers help in the PIM and hit columns. However, it's still probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most settings.