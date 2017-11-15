Flyers' Dale Weise: Fires five shots in loss
Weise recorded five shots and a minus-2 rating through 15:16 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
The imposing winger skated with Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds on the second line Tuesday, and while his uptick in ice time and five shots are encouraging, the minus-2 rating stings. Weise could carve out a fantasy niche if he can stick in the top-six role because he offers help in the PIM and hit columns. However, it's still probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...