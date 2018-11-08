Flyers' Dale Weise: Has four assists
Weise is still waiting for his first goal of the season, but he does have two assists in the last three games.
During that stretch, he also has seven shots, so maybe that first goal is just around the corner. Still, Weise is only worth stashing in deep leagues, where hits are a category. He's averaging more than 2.0 hits per game, but other than that, Weise has very little production. He has four assists, 17 shots, a plus-1 rating and 4 PIM in 12 games this season.
