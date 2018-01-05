Flyers' Dale Weise: Offensive woes linger

Weise missed the scoresheet for the sixth consecutive game during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The rambunctious winger has failed to register a point in 28 of 34 games this season and has only four goals and two assists. With an average of just 10:47 of ice time per contest and little hope of a lasting promotion up the lineup, there isn't a lot of incentive to turn Weise's way in any fantasy setup.