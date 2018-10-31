Flyers' Dale Weise: Pointless in eight straight

Weise didn't produce much in October, as he posted just two assists and 10 shots in nine games.

What's worse, Weise's two assists came in the season opener, so he's gone eight straight contests with zero points. The only category Weise is contributing to is hits. He's averaging 2.1 hits per game, and actually, Tuesday's game against the Ducks was the first one where he didn't record at least one body blow. Still, owners can't keep Weise in the lineup just as a hit specialist. He must break out of his scoring slump to be fantasy relevant, but there's no signs of that happening soon.