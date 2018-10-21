Flyers' Dale Weise: Pointless in four straight

Weise has gone four games without registering a point, which gives him two points in five contests this season.

The veteran wing played well in his first opportunity this season on Oct. 10, recording two assists against the Senators. Since then, though, he's gone quiet and skated just 8:46 against the Devils on Saturday. Weise can remain safely on the waiver wire in nearly all formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories