Weise scored for the second time in three games during a 6-2 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.

The veteran right winger only has three goals this season, but two of them have come this week. Still, considering he only had four goals last season and eight in 2016-17, Weise is hardly fantasy relevant. About the only category he's consistently contributing to is hits. He has 50 of those in 24 games this season.