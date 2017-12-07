Flyers' Dale Weise: Scores against Oil
Weise recorded his third goal of the season during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
The veteran winger has struggled to generate offense this season, as he has just three goals and four points through 22 games. Additionally, Weise hasn't added much help in the peripheral categories with his 27 shots, 10 PIM and 35 hits hardly tilting the fantasy scales. It's likely best to continue fading him in most formats.
