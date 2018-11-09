Flyers' Dale Weise: Scores first marker
Weise finally lit the lamp for the first time in 2018-19 and added an assist, helping his team earn a 5-4 win over Arizona.
Weise now has four points in four games and is on something of a hot streak. However, history says it won't last for long, so the best play is to ride him in daily leagues for as long as you can while you wait to see if this outburst is real.
