Flyers' Dale Weise: Scoring in December
Weise has only one point in the last five games, but he did score four goals in December.
The 30-year-old only had four goals in 46 games last season, so four goals in one month is a lot for him. He also only had one goal this season prior to December. If he remains in the lineup, Weise could score 10 goals for the first time in a season since 2015-16. But other than that and the occasional hit -- he has 59 hits in 36 games -- he isn't much help to owners.
