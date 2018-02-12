Flyers' Dale Weise: Scratches didn't help scoring struggles
Weise has missed the scoresheet in three consecutive outings since returning to the lineup following a 13-game stint as a healthy scratch.
The veteran winger projects to continue skating in a fourth-line role or watching from the press box. He's collected just four goals, six points and 37 shots through 37 games, and his 14 PIM and 65 hits are also hardly moving the fantasy needle. Don't fret fading Weise moving forward.
