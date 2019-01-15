Flyers' Dale Weise: Waived by Philadelphia
The Flyers placed Weise on waivers Tuesday.
Weise has gone scoreless in his last nine appearances while averaging just 10:55 of ice time over that span, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. In the likely scenario that he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward will almost certainly be sent to Philadelphia's AHL affiliate.
