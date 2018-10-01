Flyers' Dale Weise: Waived Monday

Weise was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Weise saw action in just 46 games last season and averaged a paltry 10:34 when he was on the ice. If the winger can earn a call-up and stick around with the club, he provides decent depth scoring; however, his inability to secure a regular spot on the 23-man roster makes him a low-end fantasy option.