Flyers' Dale Weise: Watched from press box often in 2017-18

Weise notched four goals and four helpers in 46 games during 2017-18.

The 29-year-old winger was a healthy scratch 40 times this season, including 17 of the final 18 regular-season outings and the first four playoff games. Weise brings a physical presence with 77 hits, but his puck possession can be a liability with a Corsi For of 44.4 percent. The young talent is sprouting in Philly, so Weise will want to establish himself next season to avoid being an alternate in a contract year.