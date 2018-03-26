Flyers' Dale Weise: Watches 12th straight game

Weise was a healthy scratch for the 12th consecutive game during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

With Philadelphia in the thick of the playoff hunt and collecting eight of a possible 10 points through its past five games, it's unlikely Weise draws into the lineup any time soon. The veteran winger offers no fantasy value while watching from the press box, so he can continue to be ignored in most settings.

