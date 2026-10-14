Vladar made 29 saves through overtime and stopped three of five attempts in the shootout in a 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday. He also picked up an assist.

This guy can't buy a win. Vladar and the Flyers have crashed to earth after last season's improbable run to the playoffs. And since taking a 3-0 lead in the opening round against the Pens, the Flyers have lost 14 of 15 games, including a second-round sweep to the eventual Cup-winning Hurricanes. They have lost eight games to start the season, setting a franchise low, and it's the longest season-opening skid since the Sharks lost their first nine in 2024-25. Vladar has battled, but his 4.21 GAA and .875 save percentage will soon have him benched behind Joseph Woll, who is 0-2-2 with a 2.95 GAA and .914 save percentage. This team needs wins, and head coach Rick Tocchet's neck is on the line. He'll ride the first guy who wins.