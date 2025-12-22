Vladar (upper body) will be an option for Monday's clash with Vancouver.

The Flyers didn't immediately clarify that Vladar would get the starting nod, but with a back-to-back versus Vancouver and Chicago on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the 28-year-old netminder figures to start one of those two contests. Through 30 outings this year, Vladar is sporting a pedestrian 12-11-6 record despite a 2.80 GAA and two shutouts.