Vladar stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The Flyers fell to the Hurricanes on a shootout for a second time in as many days, but Vladar can't be blamed for the outcome of the game -- he posted a save percentage north of .935 against one of the best offenses in the league. Vladar has won just one of his last four outings, though. Over that stretch, he's posted a 1-1-2 record with a 2.68 GAA and an .889 save percentage.