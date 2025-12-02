Vladar made 22 saves in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The 28-year-old netminder could hardly be faulted for the result, as Philadelphia gave up three power-play goals on the night while failing to generate much offense against Tristan Jarry in the other crease. It was Vladar's first loss in five starts, and just the second time he'd seen more than four pucks get past him all season. Through 16 starts, the former Flame has gone 10-5-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .906 save percentage.