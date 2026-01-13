Vladar made 21 saves on 25 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Monday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vladar played well, but his team was still shaken from Saturday's 7-2 loss to Bolts. It was his first regulation loss since Dec. 28, and he'd gone 3-0-1 in his next four contests. Vladar has been a very pleasant surprise for the Flyers. He's 16-7-4 with a 2.42 GAA and .907 save percentage in 27 starts this season, and he's already set a career mark for wins.