Vladar made 11 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

What a bizarre game. Vladar was assaulted by a marauding Blue Jackets squad midway in the first period, and he surrendered three goals in a 2:46 span. And then the snoozefest began -- Columbus barely mustered an attack in the next two frames. Vladar has looked a lot sharper of late, and he hasn't lost in regulation in his last four starts (2-0-2; eight goals allowed). Joseph Woll continues to push Vladar, and that will invariably help his game. The Flyers still struggle with consistency, though, and we never know exactly which orange-and-black team is going to show up.