Vladar made 21 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Vladar was nursing a shutout until the 14:04 mark of the third when former Philly pivot, Scott Laughton, beat him from distance while shorthanded. And he allowed the winner on an odd-man rush in OT. Vladar had rung up three straight wins prior to Thursday's game. He's 3-0-1 in his last four starts and 5-1-1 in his seven. Overall, Vladar continues to deliver the best numbers of his career. He is 16-6-4 with a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage.